I can tell you how many times Philando Castile was pulled over in Minnesota since 2002 (52) and I can tell you how much he had been fined in that time ($6,588), and I can tell you that he has a number of driving related misdemeanors, but I still have no idea what the disciplinary or driving records are of the shooting victims in Dallas.

I wonder what the difference could possibly be between Castile and the other victims.

