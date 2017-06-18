Posted on by Michael

I’m still waiting to read the first news article ever to discuss the disciplinary record of a cop who is also a victim of a crime. Because the media seems to have no problem when the victim is a black man – even one who complied with everything and did absolutely nothing wrong.

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Misc | Tagged: Philando Castile, Thought of the day |