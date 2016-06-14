Thought of the day

Posted on June 14, 2016 by Michael

Thank goodness we have the NSA actively (and gleefully) violating the Fourth Amendment rights of every single American at all times. We may have suffered from a terrorist attack otherwise.

Filed under: Misc

« »

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: