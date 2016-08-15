Whenever I see an article telling me I need to vote for Clinton in order to prevent a Trump presidency, all I read is, “If you don’t vote for someone who will continue to strengthen the greatest threat to democracy since Adolf Hitler – that is, the NSA – then someone else who will continue to strengthen the greatest threat to democracy since Adolf Hitler might win.”
Filed under: Politics and Social Tagged: | NSA, Thought of the day
Please, learn more about life and being….
Judging people, in any form, way or shape is not the way to go.
False equivalency. You’re correct that they both would let the Nat’l Security State do whatever they want, but they differ in so many other, important things that the choice is clear.
Your statement seems to indicate that the only thing of any importance is the behavior of the NSA. This is not true.
I’m sure Germany faced a number of pressing issues in 1933 as well.