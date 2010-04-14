Ol’ scummy Andreas Moritz

I recently got a notice from Facebook that there were copyright issues with “various posts” on the Fan Page for For the Sake of Science. I naturally accused Andreas Moritz because he’s such a flaming retard who can’t take the fact that educated people know he’s full of shit. He’s just a greedy moron who has no detectable education.
It turns out I was right.
Hi Michael,
Thanks for your email. As you know, we received a claim of alleged rights infringement regarding the removed content. Per Facebook’s Statement of Rights and Responsibilities, users are prohibited from posting infringing content on the site.
If you believe that we have made a mistake in removing this content, then please contact the complaining party directly with the following information to resolve your issue:
Notice #: 21512613
Contact Information:
Name – Andreas Moritz
Email – andmor@ener-chi.com
If both parties agree to restore the reported content, please ask the complaining party to contact us via email with a copy of the agreement so that we can refer to the original issue. We will not be able to restore this content to Facebook unless we receive explicit notice of consent from the complaining party.
Thanks for contacting Facebook,
Kieran
User Operations
I have no idea what the content is they removed. I post links to that page and I may have uploaded a satirical picture of Moritz, but I’m not even sure about that second part (though the picture is there now – not that Moritz has rights to it, anyway).
But none of that matters. Facebook apparently thinks it makes sense to cave to any and all complaints. They allow for counter-claims, but those obviously play no role since they send out these generic sort of responses that offer no help to the person who originally uploaded the content.
Of course, it’s possible to send Facebook frivolous complaints about the content of Moritz’s Fan Page, too. Or, someone could easily do a WhitePages search of Moritz, find out all his personal information, and write him letters encouraging to be more reasonable.
Andreas Moritz
9 Night Hawk Way
Landrum, SC 29356-3406
(864) 895-6285
Household: Stephen C Maresch, Lillian S Maresch
This is all publicly available information that took about 4 seconds to find. (That part is for WordPress to read when Moritz whines about this.)
I’m not recommending anyone harass Moritz. No, no, no. I’m just saying that as an alternative to the email address provided by Facebook, someone might prefer to write a friendly letter to the guy. Let him know that his complaints are getting tiresome. Or better yet, let him know that the stupid bullshit he believes will literally kill people.
Someone needs to knock some sense into this guy. He’s going berserk because he hates that other people don’t actually like it when he promotes the spread of disease while exploiting the sick and dying.
Filed under: Pure bullshit | Tagged: Andreas Moritz, Piece of Shit, Quack quack quack |
Of course he’s from South Carolina.
Put in claims that you own everything on his pages and get them pulled.
Wow, your use of language is tiring and toxic, to say the least. If you would’ve been a real scientist you would’ve chosen a different way of expressing yourself and your claims.
How does he promote the spread of disease?
Well, he’s dead now, so he doesn’t promote anything at this point. However, when he was living, he wrote numerous books where he claimed that things like cancer, HIV, and diabetes weren’t diseases. He tried to get people to forego actual medical treatment in favor of his alternative bullshit. That type of malarkey undoubtedly spread disease – whether by making it more likely that others would contract communicable conditions or by discouraging people from taking basic precautions (such taking necessary medications, getting chemo, or even simply apply sun screen).
Whoever manages his website put out a release that said he died of mold inhalation in concert with a life-long heart condition that modern medicine couldn’t sufficiently alleviate, but I suspect there’s quite a bit that has been left out. Given what a monumental quack Moritz was, it’s tough to know if the people he had around him would care enough to tell the truth – especially if whatever killed him could have been easily cured. From his site:
[blockquoteA couple of months before his transition, Andreas was exposed to insidious mold inhalation. This, with time, created complications that led to heart valve failure, which stemmed from his childhood “severe arrhythmia”. Understandably, Andreas refused to have invasive surgical treatments or procedures, living by his deep-rooted beliefs and supported by a calm, inner knowingness that his time on Earth was completed.[/blockquote]
http://www.ener-chi.com/about-andreas/andreas-moritz-death/