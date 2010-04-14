Ol’ scummy Andreas Moritz

Posted on by Michael

I recently got a notice from Facebook that there were copyright issues with “various posts” on the Fan Page for For the Sake of Science. I naturally accused Andreas Moritz because he’s such a flaming retard who can’t take the fact that educated people know he’s full of shit. He’s just a greedy moron who has no detectable education.

It turns out I was right.

Hi Michael, Thanks for your email. As you know, we received a claim of alleged rights infringement regarding the removed content. Per Facebook’s Statement of Rights and Responsibilities, users are prohibited from posting infringing content on the site. If you believe that we have made a mistake in removing this content, then please contact the complaining party directly with the following information to resolve your issue: Notice #: 21512613

Contact Information:

Name – Andreas Moritz

Email – andmor@ener-chi.com If both parties agree to restore the reported content, please ask the complaining party to contact us via email with a copy of the agreement so that we can refer to the original issue. We will not be able to restore this content to Facebook unless we receive explicit notice of consent from the complaining party. Thanks for contacting Facebook, Kieran

User Operations

Facebook

I have no idea what the content is they removed. I post links to that page and I may have uploaded a satirical picture of Moritz, but I’m not even sure about that second part (though the picture is there now – not that Moritz has rights to it, anyway).

But none of that matters. Facebook apparently thinks it makes sense to cave to any and all complaints. They allow for counter-claims, but those obviously play no role since they send out these generic sort of responses that offer no help to the person who originally uploaded the content.

Of course, it’s possible to send Facebook frivolous complaints about the content of Moritz’s Fan Page, too. Or, someone could easily do a WhitePages search of Moritz, find out all his personal information, and write him letters encouraging to be more reasonable.

Andreas Moritz

9 Night Hawk Way

Landrum, SC 29356-3406 (864) 895-6285

Household: Stephen C Maresch, Lillian S Maresch

This is all publicly available information that took about 4 seconds to find. (That part is for WordPress to read when Moritz whines about this.)

I’m not recommending anyone harass Moritz. No, no, no. I’m just saying that as an alternative to the email address provided by Facebook, someone might prefer to write a friendly letter to the guy. Let him know that his complaints are getting tiresome. Or better yet, let him know that the stupid bullshit he believes will literally kill people.

Someone needs to knock some sense into this guy. He’s going berserk because he hates that other people don’t actually like it when he promotes the spread of disease while exploiting the sick and dying.

